Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.46 to stand at $53.99. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.59 to trade at $55.99.

