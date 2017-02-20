Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Enemy carried out large-scale provocation along entire frontline

Date: 25 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

“On February 25 at midnight, the Armenian Armed Forces' military units have made an attempt to penetrate into the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in different directions with the aim to carry out a large-scale provocation on the frontline,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

“As a result of constant surveillance of the enemy, setting up ambushes and combat security, the enemy action has been identified in advance. The military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken firm measures to prevent the enemy penetration to the depth of our defense.”

According to the Ministry “fierce fighting took place between the enemy, trying to seize advantageous positions in Khojavand-Fuzuli direction of the front and our military units.

The enemy forces were forced to retreat as a result of brave action of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces which were standing in ambush set up in this direction.

Azerbaijani side suffered losses as a result of fighting.”

“Failing to move forward in various areas, the enemy using heavy artillery currently subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

In accordance with the operational situation, appropriate countermeasures are taken against the firing positions and staging areas of the enemy,” the Defense Ministry added.

