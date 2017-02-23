Khojaly victims remembered in Bucharest

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 25 February 2017 13:46
Bucharest, February 25, AZERTAC
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania has organized a commemorative event marking the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
The event brought together employees of the Embassy, representatives of SOCAR Petroleum SA, members of Romania-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Romania-Azerbaijan Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Romania-Azerbaijan Culture and Youth Association and Azerbaijanis living and studying in Romania.
Speakers at the event highlighted the Khojaly genocide, as well as “Justice for Khojaly” campaign initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.
A press release on the Khojaly genocide prepared by the Embassy was sent to Romanian local media, Romanian parliament, the official state authorities, non-governmental organizations, as well as foreign embassies and international organizations in Bucharest.