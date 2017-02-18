Azeri Light crude sells for $57.52

Date: 25 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.72 to stand at $57.52.

