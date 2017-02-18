Azeri Light crude sells for $57.52

18.02.2017 [13:33]
Azeri Light crude sells for $56.71
14.02.2017 [10:59]
Azeri Light crude sells for $56.66
28.01.2017 [12:19]
Azeri Light crude sells for $55.81
24.01.2017 [10:49]
Azeri Light crude sells for $56.10
Date: 25 February 2017 13:46
Baku, February 25, AZERTAC
Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.72 to stand at $57.52.