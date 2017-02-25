Books on Armenia`s policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan presented

Date: 25 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

The Presidential Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov`s books on Armenia`s policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan has been presented in Baku.

Attended by state and government officials, parliamentarians, leading figures from academia, culture figures and media representatives, the presentation commemorated the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

“Khojaly genocide: Causes, consequences and international recognition” and “Stages of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijanis” books were published in Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, German, French, Arabic and Chinese languages.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farasat Gurbanov said Khojaly genocide does not differ from horrific tragedies of Katyn, Lidice, Oradour-sur-Glane, Holocaust, Songmy, Rwanda and Srebrenica. He expressed his confidence that the books will play a key role in increasing the international community`s awareness of Armenians` crimes against Azerbaijanis in the past two centuries.

Chairman of the Coordination Council of “Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of the Republic of Azerbaijan” NGO, head of Karabakh Studies Center Elchin Ahmadov gave information of the books. “Both books provide historical evidence and quote foreign sources to highlight Armenians` deliberate policy of ethnic cleansing, genocide and aggression against Azerbaijanis.”

The books feature documents, maps, photos and information on the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

Other speakers at the ceremony included MPs Musa Qasimli and Chingiz Ganizade, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, editor in chief of “525-ci qəzet” newspaper Rashad Majid and others.

The books were published under supervision of Director General of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov. Doctor of Political Science Elchin Ahmadov is the scientific editor of the books.

