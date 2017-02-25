U.S. Azeris Network organizes protest rally outside Armenian Embassy in Washington

Date: 25 February 2017 14:46

Washington, February 25, AZERTAC

U.S. Azeris Network (USAN) has organized a protest rally outside the Embassy of Armenia in Washington to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The rally brought together Azerbaijani and Turkish communities in Washington.

The protesters held posters highlighting the truth about the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the Khojaly genocide. They chanted slogans such as “Condemn Armenian terror!”, “Khojaly massacre must not be repeated!”, “Armenia is to blame for ethnic cleansing!”, “Shame on Armenia!”, “Armenia out of Karabakh!”, “Murders of children!”, “Armenia is a vassal country!”.

The protesters urged the Armenian government to recognize the Khojaly genocide, and demanded that the Armenian armed forces immediately withdraw from Azerbaijan, free hostages and ensure the return of Azerbaijani refuges to their homelands.

They also urged Armenia to fulfill the four resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Yusif Babanli

Special correspondent

