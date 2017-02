Date: 25 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani handball referees Ernest and Emil Agakishis brothers have been appointed to officiate a match between Serbian Sloga Pozega and Bulgarian Lokomotiv Varna in the round of 16 of the Challenge Cup.

The match will be played in Pozega on February 25-26.

