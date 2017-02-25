Date: 25 February 2017 16:46

A+

A–



Nakhchivan, February 25, AZERTAC

An event has been held at the Memorial Complex in the National Flag Square in the city of Nakhchivan to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov put flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to victims of Khojaly genocide.

Heads of the ministries, committees, organizations, military leaders, and public figures laid flowers at the memorial.

In his speech at the ceremony, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “Over the past 200 years the Azerbaijani people have been continuously subjected to ethnic cleansing and genocide committed by the Armenian nationalists, were driven out of their native lands and became refugees and internally displaced persons.” “Genocide, which was committed by the Armenians in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly in the late 20th century, is considered one of the gravest crimes against humanity.”

“By committing genocide in Khojaly with extreme cruelty and torture, the Armenians wanted to wipe out the ancient settlements of the Azerbaijanis because being an ancient land, Khojaly differed from other areas with its historic and cultural monuments,” he said.

“Exposing the perpetrators of this genocide and promoting the awareness of the international community of this crime was set as one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy. Continuous measures have been taken to make the Khojaly realities known to the world, increase international awareness and ensure objective recognition of genocide,” Vasif Talibov said.

Khojaly genocide victims remembered in Nakhchivan