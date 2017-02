Date: 25 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

A direct flight may be launched between Gabala in Azerbaijan and Urmia, the capital of Western Azerbaijan Province, Iran, according to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

He noted that opening the flight will be considered given great tourism potential of both cities.

