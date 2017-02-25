Khojaly commemorative rally staged outside European Commission headquarters

Date: 25 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

A rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide has been staged outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels.

It was organized by the Centre of Cooperation of Turkic Speaking Countries in partnership with Belgium-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

Addressing the rally, Chair of the Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov said Khojaly genocide fully meets the articles of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. He stressed the necessity of speeding up efforts to put Khojaly genocide on the international media spotlight.

Section head at the Presidential Administration Gafar Aliyev highlighted what has been done to ensure international recognition of Khojaly genocide.

Chair of Belgium-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Ayhan Demirchi said Armenians committed several genocidal acts against Azerbaijanis on the Azerbaijani soil in the last hundred years.

Representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, students and local residents joined the rally.

