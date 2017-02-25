Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azerbaijani armed forces destroy Armenian pillbox and drone

Date: 25 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

“A pillbox of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed and a drone was shot down as it attempted to fly over the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the village of Tovuz,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The enemy suffered losses,” the ministry added.


