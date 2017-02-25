Date: 25 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Elkhan Mammadov has met with President of the Football Association of Serbia Slavisa Kokeza.

The sides discussed the bilateral cooperation between AFFA and the Serbian Football Association. They agreed to organize friendly matches between junior national teams of Azerbaijan and Serbia. Mammadov expressed his hope that Kokeza will support his candidacy for membership of the UEFA Executive Committee.

AFFA Secretary General meets President of Serbian Football Association