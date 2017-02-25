Number of foreigners visiting Azerbaijan grew 12.1 percent in 2016

Date: 25 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

A total of 2,248,000 foreigners visited Azerbaijan last year, a 12.1 percent growth against 2015, according to the State Statistical Committee.

Official figures suggest that the majority of visitors were from neighboring countries, including 33.1 percent from Russia, 22.5 percent from Georgia, 14 percent from Turkey, 11.1 percent from Iran, and 19.3 percent from other countries.

