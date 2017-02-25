AZERTAC, Azerbaijan-Ukraine International Alliance install Khojaly banner in Kiev center

Date: 25 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Azerbaijan-Ukraine International Alliance have installed a banner commemorating the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide in the Independence Square in the center of Kiev.

The banner depicts “Mother`s Cry” statue with the Azerbaijani flag in the background.

The Khojaly genocide was the killing of 163 Azerbaijani civilians, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elders, from the town of Khojaly on 25–26 February 1992 by the Armenian armed forces. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the genocide. Eight families were annihilated, 130 children lost one and 25 lost both parents.

