Nationwide march to commemorate 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide gets underway in Baku President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attend the march

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

A nationwide march has got underway in Baku to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the march.

The nationwide march, which began from the Azadlyg Square in Khatai district, involves more than 40 thousand people. They gathered to pay tribute to victims of Khojaly tragedy and draw the world community`s attention to this crime against humanity, which was committed by the Armenian fascists.

With President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in the front row, the marchers started moving in the direction of the Khojaly memorial in Khatai district.

Thousands of young people gathered along the avenues and streets that the marchers are moving. They hold portraits of innocent victims of the bloody event – slaughtered children, women and elders – photos depicting abominable scenes of slaughter, placards demanding to bring to account and punish perpetrators of the tragedy and to recognize this genocide at an international level, as well as placards with names and surnames of victims. “The world must recognize Khojaly genocide”, “Justice for Khojaly”, “Do not forget Khojaly”, “No to Armenian fascism”, “Khojaly genocide -25” and other slogans are displayed on large monitors along the streets, and on placards on building walls and balconies.

