Khojaly commemorative rally staged in London

Date: 26 February 2017 12:46

London, February 26, AZERTAC

A rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide has been staged in London.

The rally involved Azerbaijani and foreign students studying at British universities, who marched from the Trafalgar Square to the Parliament building.

The rally participants held posters highlighting the truth about the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and Khojaly genocide. They chanted slogans such as “Justice for Khojaly”, “We demand justice”, “We want peace”, “Karabakh has always been and will be Azerbaijan`s”.

Orkhan Ismayilov

Special Correspondent


