President Ilham Aliyev phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 26.

The head of state congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday, and wished him robust health and success in his high state activity for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations. The heads of state agreed to meet in the near future.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed their confidence that friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries will continue to develop.

