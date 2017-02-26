El Peruano newspaper publishes article on Khojaly genocide

Date: 26 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

Peru-based El Peruano newspaper has published an article commemorating the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Headlined “Azerbaijan remembers Khojaly victims”, the article is authored by Mehdi Mammadov, Azerbaijan's chargé d'affaires in Peru. The article provides an insight into the history of genocide committed by Armenians on the night of February 26, 1992 in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. Mammadov says the perpetrators of this gruesome act of genocide must be held accountable.

Peru recognized Khojaly genocide in 2013.

