Date: 26 February 2017 14:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan` state oil firm SOCAR, plans to open 8-10 gas modules at its filling stations in Ukraine, the company`s retail network director Igor Orlov said in an interview with Delo portal, AZERTAC reports citing the OilNews.

According to Orlov, the company opened 6 units in 2016 and will continue to develop the gas line this year. “Last year we opened six units and in 2017 we plan to open 8-10 facilities at our existing gas stations," he said.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine is working to improve the network of petrol filling stations and organize wholesale of petrol and oil products in the territory of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan`s SOCAR plans to open up to 10 gas modules in Ukraine