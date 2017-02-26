Date: 26 February 2017 14:46

Paris, February 26, AZERTAC

Editing Director at France-based Center for the Analysis of Foreign Affairs (CAPE) Didier Chaudet has noted the unacceptability of the status quo in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The status quo is unacceptable for Azerbaijan and the situation cannot continue this way, he told a conference organized at the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Paris.

Chaudet said last April`s four-day war in Karabakh clearly showed Azerbaijan`s might. He said Azerbaijan is capable of liberating its occupied territories at any time. The French expert said it is important that superpowers put pressure on Yerevan.

Shahla Aghalarova

Special Correspondent

French expert: Status quo in Karabakh conflict is unacceptable