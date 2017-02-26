French expert: Status quo in Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 26 February 2017 14:46
Paris, February 26, AZERTAC
Editing Director at France-based Center for the Analysis of Foreign Affairs (CAPE) Didier Chaudet has noted the unacceptability of the status quo in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The status quo is unacceptable for Azerbaijan and the situation cannot continue this way, he told a conference organized at the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Paris.
Chaudet said last April`s four-day war in Karabakh clearly showed Azerbaijan`s might. He said Azerbaijan is capable of liberating its occupied territories at any time. The French expert said it is important that superpowers put pressure on Yerevan.
Shahla Aghalarova
Special Correspondent
