More than 40,000 march through Baku to pay tribute to Khojaly victims

Date: 26 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

More than 40,000 people have joined a nationwide march in Baku to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide, one of the most gruesome and tragic acts of genocide in recent history.

The people who gathered in the Azadliq Square held placards such as “Justice for Khojaly”, “Do not forget Khojaly”, “Khojaly – genocide of the century,” “The world must recognize Khojaly”, “No to Armenian fascism”. They marched to Khojaly memorial in Khatai district.

Chairman of the Coordination Council of “Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of the Republic of Azerbaijan” NGO, head of Karabakh Studies Center Elchin Ahmadov said the name of Khojaly, which was wiped off the face of the earth in just one night, is now mentioned along with Katyn, Songmy, Srebrenica and Holocaust. “We gathered to pay tribute to victims of Khojaly tragedy and draw the world community`s attention to this crime against humanity, which was committed by the Armenian fascists.”

Of 3,000 people who were in the town of Khojaly at the moment of the attack 613 were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elders. 487 people were severely wounded, including 76 children. 1,275 people were captured and subjected to unprecedented torture, the fate of 197 people still remains unknown. 8 families were totally annihilated, 130 children lost one and 25 lost both parents.

These statistics were displayed on large monitors along the streets that marchers were moving, and on placards on building walls and balconies.

