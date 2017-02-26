Date: 26 February 2017 15:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to Euronest PA, MP Fuad Muradov has urged the newly-elected management of the European Parliament to recognize Khojaly genocide.

In his appeal to the European Parliament, Muradov said Khojaly tragedy was recognized by parliaments of more than 10 countries and international organizations as a crime against humanity.

He said the European Parliament`s condemning and recognizing Khojaly events would contribute to preventing a repetition of such crimes in the future.

Head of Azerbaijani delegation to Euronest PA urges European Parliament to recognize Khojaly genocide