Date: 26 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

Photos of 613 civilians who were murdered by the Armenian armed forces in the town of Khojaly were displayed on the side of a building in Baku as a nationwide march, which was joined by more than 40,000 people, commemorated the 25th anniversary of the genocidal act.

The statistics of the slaughter were displayed on large monitors along the streets, and on placards on building walls and balconies as the people marched from Azadliq Square to Khojaly memorial.

Of 3,000 people who were in the town of Khojaly at the moment of the attack 613 were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elders. 487 people were severely wounded, including 76 children. 1,275 people were captured and subjected to unprecedented torture, the fate of 197 people still remains unknown. 8 families were totally annihilated, 130 children lost one and 25 lost both parents.

Khojaly is one of one of the most gruesome and tragic acts of genocide in recent history.

And, for the most part, it is a massacre disremembered, given only a passing mention — if any — in most modern-day history texts.

But for the people of Azerbaijan, the haunting anamnesis of the ruthless decimation of an entire village will be engrained in their collective memory forever.

Khojaly–25: 613 martyrs staring from photos