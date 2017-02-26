Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for Khojaly victims

Date: 26 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

A moment of silence was observed for the victims of Khojaly genocide today at 17:00 local time across Azerbaijan.

The traffic movement was halted for a minute, with the national flag lowered on all buildings.

Tens of thousands of Baku residents have today visited Khojaly memorial in Khatai district. Commemorative events were across Azerbaijan as well as in foreign countries.

