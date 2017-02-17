Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Qatar for official visit

Date: 26 February 2017 19:46

Doha, February 26, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the State of Qatar for an official visit.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Hamad International Airport in Doha, which was decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The President of Azerbaijan was greeted by Qatar`s Minister of Economy and Commerce Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani and other high—ranking state and government officials.


