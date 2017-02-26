President Ilham Aliyev met with President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum

Date: 26 February 2017 21:46

Doha, February 26, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi as part of his official visit to the State of Qatar.

They discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar Petroleum, and highlighted the possibility of joint involvement in a number of projects.

They also exchanged views over the possibility of Qatar Petroleum`s participation in projects in the Caspian Sea or SOCAR`s projects in other countries.

