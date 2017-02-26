President Ilham Aliyev met with President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 26 February 2017 21:46
Doha, February 26, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi as part of his official visit to the State of Qatar.
They discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar Petroleum, and highlighted the possibility of joint involvement in a number of projects.
They also exchanged views over the possibility of Qatar Petroleum`s participation in projects in the Caspian Sea or SOCAR`s projects in other countries.
