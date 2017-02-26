Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan: We demand justice for Khojaly from international community

Date: 26 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral has expressed his regret that although 25 years passed since Khojaly genocide, it has not received the condemnation and recognition it deserves. “We demand Justice for Khojaly from the world community,” said the ambassador as he visited Khojaly memorial to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the tragic events.

Ozoral said he believes that Azerbaijan`s occupied lands will be liberated soon and the perpetrators of Khojaly genocide will be held accountable.

“To show solidarity with our Azerbaijani brothers we visited Khojaly memorial today to pay tribute to victims of the tragedy,” the Turkish ambassador added.

