President Ilham Aliyev met with chairman of Al Faisal Holding and Qatari Businessmen Association in Doha

Date: 26 February 2017 21:46

Doha, February 26, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of Al Faisal Holding and the Qatari Businessmen Association Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani in Doha.

The importance of the Azerbaijani President`s visit to Qatar in terms of the expansion of the bilateral relations was stressed at the meeting.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani recalled his Azerbaijan trip, and shared his good impressions of the country. He described Azerbaijan as a modern and safe country. He hailed good attitude towards Qatari citizens in Azerbaijan. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani said they will visit Azerbaijan with a large delegation in the near future.

They discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.


