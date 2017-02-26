Endless Corridor film screened in BakuVice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends the screening

Date: 26 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 26, AZERTAC

The “Endless Corridor” film was has been screened at Nizami cinema center on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Prior to the screening vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of photos reflecting atrocities committed in Khojaly.

The screening was attended by officials of the Administration of the Azerbaijani President, MPs, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, and representatives of The European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS).

A multi-award-winning independent documentary, Endless Corridor is a film produced and directed by Aleksandras Brokas. Narrated by Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons, it has invariably proved deeply moving to its audiences – reducing some to tears.

Produced at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the film covers the events and the aftermath of the massacre of 613 people that took place in February 1992 during the Nagorno-Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It follows two journalists, Lithuanian Ricardas (Richard) Lapaitis and Russian Victoria Ivleva, as they return to Azerbaijan to discover what had happened to survivors they had met at the time.

Endless Corridor premiered at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London in 2014.

