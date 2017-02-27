Oil prices rise on world markets

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 27 February 2017 10:46
Baku, February 27, AZERTAC
Oil prices have again risen in the world markets .
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US Light crude oil increased $0.31 to stand at $54.30. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.40 to trade at $56.39.
