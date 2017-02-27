Date: 27 February 2017 10:46

Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Oil prices have again risen in the world markets .

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US Light crude oil increased $0.31 to stand at $54.30. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.40 to trade at $56.39.

Oil prices rise on world markets