Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Render Leaked; Tips Official Keyboard Accessory

Date: 27 February 2017 11:34

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S3, which was recently leaked in live images and is expected to be launched on Sunday at MWC 2017, has now been leaked in a render image. Even though the newly leaked render suggests that the device will be similar to the one that was earlier spotted in live images, another notable addition that can be seen is a keyboard accessory.



The new render, leaked by famous tipster Evan Blass, shows the upcoming tablet in landscape mode with a keyboard accessory that looks similar to the Surface Type Cover or the iPad Pro's Smart Keyboard. As there has been no information that suggests the Samsung tablet will come with a smart connector like iPad Pro, it is likely to connect via Bluetooth.



Another noteworthy feature that can be seen in the new renders is the Samsung Notes app, which came first with Galaxy Note 7. The presence of this app indicates that the tablet might come with company's S-Pen as well. The render further suggests that there will be an LTE variant of the tablet available as well.



The device's screen in the render shows date April 4, which can potentially be the release date for the tablet but it will still be a be a little far-fetched conclusion that can be made from the render.



As we mentioned, Samsung has scheduled a pre-MWC 2017 event for Sunday in Barcelona, which is scheduled to begin at 7pm CET - 11:30pm IST.





