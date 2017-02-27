Iran launches major naval exercises in Northern Indian Ocean

Date: 27 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Iranian naval forces have launched the final stage of a large-scale drill north of the Indian Ocean to enhance their defense capabilities, according to Presstv.ir.

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced the beginning of the maneuver, code-named Velayat 95, on Sunday.

"The aim of the Velayat 95 drill is to upgrade the country's defensive capabilities and send Iran's message of peace and friendship to the regional countries," the Navy chief said aboard the Sahand warship.

The exercises are being held in an area of 2 million square kilometers, spanning the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, north of the Indian Ocean and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

Surface and subsea vessels and naval helicopters have been deployed in operational formations to carry out missions across the waters.

The drill also involves special forces stationed across the Makran coastal strip on the Sea of Oman to rehearse defending Iranian waters.

Additionally, reconnaissance patrol aircraft, hovercraft and drones are on the look-out, monitoring the movements of foreign troops.

Advanced radars, sonar systems and domestically-manufactured chaff dispensing systems used to distract radar-guided missiles are also being tested in the drill.

