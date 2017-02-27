Iran's president to take part in 13th ECO summit in Pakista

Date: 27 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani plans to set off for Pakistan for a two-day official visit and to participate in the 13th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, according to Press tv.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani will leave Tehran for Islamabad on Tuesday at the invitation of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, said on Sunday.

He added that the summit would open on Wednesday and the Iranian president would deliver a speech briefing leaders of the prominent regional economic body on the Islamic Republic's stances and positions on various issues.

On the sidelines of the summit, Rouhani will also hold meetings with senior officials of the participating countries, he noted.

The summit will review the standing of the ECO in the light of the new and emerging global and regional circumstances and discuss the course of action the organization should follow in expanding regional economic cooperation among its member states. The new ECO Vision 2025 is also expected to be adopted in Islamabad.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization which was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey for the purpose of promoting economic, technical and cultural cooperation among the member states.

In 1992, the organization was expanded to include seven new members. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are currently ECO member states.

