Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Border Service visits Georgia

Date: 27 February 2017 16:46
Tbilisi, February 27, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chief of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev is visiting Georgia.
As part of the visit, Guliyev will meet with Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mghebrishvili and the head of the border police.
He will also visit a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi and the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
Khatai Azizov
Special Correspondent
