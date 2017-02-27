Terrorism issues to be high on the agenda of 5th Global Baku Forum 

Date: 27 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Terrorism issues will be high on the agenda of the 5th Global Baku Forum on March 16-17.

Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Dairi, former Egyptian Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the Arab League Amre Moussa, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hikmet Cetin and former Foreign Minister of Iran Manouchehr Mottaki will be among participants of the forum, according to Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

