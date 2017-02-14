Italian journalist highlights Khojaly realities

Date: 27 February 2017 17:46

Rome, February 27, AZERTAC

Italian L'Opinione newspaper has published an article headlined "We do not forget Khojaly genocide” by Domenico Letizia.

The Italian journalist highlights the history of the Armenian armed forces` killing of hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians in the town of Khojaly on Feb. 26, 1992. He provides the statistics of the consequences of the atrocities. “613 people were killed, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old men. A total of 1,000 civilians were disabled during the genocide. Eight families were annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 lost both.”

Letizia also hailed the establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform during a conference which was held in Baku last November. He said the conference was attended by numerous human rights activists from Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Before the conference, the Armenian delegates apologized for Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in 1992, and also visited a genocide memorial in Baku.”

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent

