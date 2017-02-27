Beijing to host Trans-Caspian East-West Trade & Transit Corridor Forum

Date: 27 February 2017 18:46

Beijing, February 27, AZERTAC

Initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy, the Trans-Caspian East-West Trade & Transit Corridor Forum will be held in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Tuesday.

The event is organized in partnership with the embassies of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia as well as the Chinese government. The forum will focus on the role of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor in delivering cargo from China to Europe and back, Azerbaijan’s transport and transit potential, and the prospects for China’s cooperation with the countries in the Caspian Sea region.

The forum will feature presentations by the Azerbaijani delegation on various topics, including prospects of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, regional transit and logistics infrastructure, customs, new trends in oil and gas industry.

