Date: 27 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

“The bodies of our soldiers killed during the suppression of large-scale provocations carried out by Armenian armed forces along the entire frontline in the midnight from 24 to 25 of February, were evacuated from the battlefield with the participation of international mediators,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: “Dead bodies of soldiers evacuated from battlefield”