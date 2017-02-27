Khojaly awareness campaign held in Italian cities

Date: 27 February 2017 20:46

Rome, February 27, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani-Italian Youth Association has organized an awareness campaign in the Italian cities of Rome, Milan, Pizza and Pavia to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

The campaign involved Azerbaijani students who study in Italy and Azerbaijani diaspora activists. The campaign aimed to increase the Italian society`s awareness of Khojaly genocide and other crimes committed by Armenians against civil Azerbaijanis.

The campaign participants held posters with slogans such as “Justice for Khojaly” and “Khojaly genocide mustn’t be forgotten”. They urged Yerevan to end the policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, and demanded the punishment of those responsible for Khojaly atrocity.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent

