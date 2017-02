Date: 27 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female wrestlers are having a training camp in Kiev, Ukraine.

The squad includes 10 wrestlers.

Following the training camp, the wrestlers will compete in the 21st outstanding Ukrainian wrestlers and coaches memorial to be held on March 3-4.

Azerbaijani female wrestlers continue their training camp in Ukraine