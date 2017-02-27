Date: 27 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy has sent an export mission to Qatar.

The mission members met with investors at Qatar Investment Authority, where they introduced projects of Azerbaijani companies.

The export mission also visited a Carrefour supermarkets chain and local shops.

As part of the visit, AZPROMO and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organize bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani and Qatari companies.

Azerbaijan sends export mission to Qatar