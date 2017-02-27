Date: 27 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Representatives of the Azerbaijan-Northern-Baltic Cooperation Fund have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Representatives of the Fund then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

They also visited the Mother's Cry Monument in Khatai district to pay tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Representatives of Azerbaijan-Northern-Baltic Cooperation Fund pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs