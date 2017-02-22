Date: 27 February 2017 21:46

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the national holiday of the Dominican Republic – Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and the friendly people of your country.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 February 2017

His Excellency Mr Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic