His Excellency Mr Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic

Date: 27 February 2017 21:46

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the national holiday of the Dominican Republic – Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and the friendly people of your country.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 February 2017


