His Excellency Mr Danilo Medina, President of the Dominican Republic

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 27 February 2017 21:46
A+
A–
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the national holiday of the Dominican Republic – Independence Day.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and the friendly people of your country.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 24 February 2017