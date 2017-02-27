Date: 27 February 2017 22:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 27, AZERTAC

Sony's latest smartphone is capable of filming smooth slow-motion footage at four times the rate possible on Apple and Samsung's top-end models, according to BBC.

The Xperia XZ Premium captures video at up to 960 frames per second (fps).

The achievement was made possible by a new type of image sensor that has built-in memory of its own.

Sony's smartphone market share is small, but it usually makes its sensors available to rivals about six to 12 months after they debut.

Apple, Samsung, LG and Xiaomi are among those to have used its technology in recent handsets.

The new phone was unveiled alongside several lower specification devices on the first day of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

Sony calls the new technology Motion Eye.

Sony launches slow-mo Xperia XZ Premium phone