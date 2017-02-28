Azerbaijan Digital Trade Hub to be presented in Washington

Date: 28 February 2017 10:46

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications (IITKM) will present the Azerbaijan Digital Trade Hub Project, sanctioned by the Azerbaijani President Mr. Ilham Aliyev, in Washington on 22 February.

Executive director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communication (IITKM) Vusal Gasimli will participate in the Washington events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Azerbaijan on 1-3 March. The Azerbaijan Digital Trade Hub Project and the associated new opportunities will be presented within their framework.

The event organizer is the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) with the participation of US governmental and business circles.

