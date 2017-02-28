Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 145 times throughout the day

Date: 28 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 145 times throughout the day 60 and 82-millimeter mortars, large-caliber machine guns, and rocket-propelled grenades (for a total of 68 shells) , Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Paravakar village and nameless hills in Ijevan districts, Chinari and Aygedzor villages in Berd, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Munjuglu and Aghbulag villages in Tovuz district and nameless hills in Gazakh district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt and Goyarkh villages in Tartar district , Shikhlar and Garagashli villages in Aghdam district, Horadiz, Ashagi Veyselli and Garakhanbayli villages in Fuzuli district, as well as nameless hills in Tartar, Goronboy, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts.

Given the operational situation, the Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory actions.

