Moldova’s entrepreneurs invited to agricultural exhibition in Azerbaijan

Date: 28 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev has met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Lilian Darii to discuss agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Ilham Guliyev highlighted the large agricultural potential of Azerbaijan, the state focus for development of agriculture in the country, in particular on loan credits for farmers and land entrepreneurs in the field of cotton-growing, tobacco-growing , cattle-breeding, etc. Azerbaijan’s climate and environment are favorable for diverse, high-quality, ecologically clean agricultural and food products, he underlined.

Ilham Guliyev informed about the modern agricultural complexes being constructed in the last three years in Azerbaijan, the re-establishment of agricultural departments in regions, measures for improvement of material logistics of livestock production, the region’s largest artificial insemination center in the country.

Azerbaijan Deputy Minister invited the entrepreneurs of Moldova to take part at the agricultural exhibition due in May in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Lilian Darii said his country attaches due importance to cooperation in the field of agriculture, noting both countries should seek ways to coordinate business opportunities, especially in wine-growing.

