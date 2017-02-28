Sony launches Xperia Touch smart projector

Date: 28 February 2017 15:34

Alongside various smartphones released by Sony, the company also announced its new projector called Sony Xperia Touch at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona. It is the interactive Android projector which is capable of turning any flat surface into an interactive touchscreen. The Sony Xperia Touch Price commenced at €1499 (Rs. 1,05,780 approx) and made available in selected countries through retailers.



It comes with multi-touch and features beaming a horizontal and vertical image with the use of Sony’s SXRD projection display technology. The Sony Xperia Touch projector sports 23-inch HD touchscreen with a capable of horizontal and vertical projection.



Users can place the projector on any flat surface, and it will allow interacting with the projected based content based on the touch. That means, if you want to project the video on your kitchen table you can just project it and scroll through the content. Through the physical swipes and taps on the surface, a user can have a better experience while projecting the video.



The company also claims that the touch technology that the touchscreen technology by a combination of infrared light and real-time detection. The Sony Xperia Touch also features the weather conditions information, a memo board for video notes, calendar access and a Skype portal for video chat.



Sony Xperia Touch is very compatible with the Play Station 4, and it also supports any Android app or other game. As far as the Sony Xperia Touch Specifications are concerned, it measures 69x134x143mm and weighs 932 grams. It also includes other features like Human detection, GPS, Temperature, Humidity, and Ambient light.



The company made the availability of the Sony Xperia Touch projector in SXRD three primary colours of LCD shutter projection system. The smart projector also sports 13megapixel Exmor RS camera with the two-way stereo speaker. It powered by Android 7.0 Nougat and clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage.



The Xperia Touch is rolling out to select European retailers in Spring 2017. It will also be available in select countries via the Xperia Store Online.






