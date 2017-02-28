ZTE Gigabit is planets first 5G smartphone based on Snapdragon 835

Date: 28 February 2017 16:34

ZTE has launched its Gigabit smartphone at the MWC event. But surprisingly, it is the first one to come with Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 835 chipset that is being produced by Samsung. ZTE Gigabit is also the first in the world to have a consumer-ready 5G technology to attain gigabit speeds on a supported cellular network.



The phone utilizes Snapdragon 835's advanced X16 LTE modem along with 4x4 MIMO antenna technology and 256-QM modulation to achieve speeds that aren't even available on most routers meant for home-use. Intel chips deploying its XMM 7560 modem and Samsung's Exynos Series 9 chipset also support gigabit LTE speeds.



The latest network technology currently being developed and tested is over the 4G LTE, but not exactly 5G or fifth generation of network. Though many OEMs have started to work on 5G-capable devices, which will offer faster-than-Wi-Fi connectivity speeds enabling to "download full movies within seconds".



Though faster LTE networks are still in their testing phase and launched nowhere, ZTE says it has both the things on its mind -- that is "5G standardization and the application of key 5G technologies to the existing network and will establish partnerships with world leading chip makers and Tier1 operators to develop 5G network architecture". Theverge reports Verizon has announced plans for testing its 5G network in multiple cities across the US, while AT&T is planning to test its "5G Evolution" network later this year.



The one ZTE demonstrated at the MWC booth is its self-developed Pre5G Giga+ Mobile Broadband (MBB) solution. The connectivity speeds demonstrated on the device are about three times faster than 4G LTE smartphones, allowing streaming of 360-degree VR and instant cloud storage.



ZTE also showcased its MYHome voice assistant among other technology for the smart homes and smartphones in the AXON flagship smartphone series including the ZTE Axon 7 Max and the ZTE Blade V8 Pro that is showcased at CES.





