Date: 28 February 2017

Vilnius, February 28, AZERTAC

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has vowed to make efforts to expand his country`s relations with Azerbaijan as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador Hasan Mammadzade. Skvernelis hailed bilateral relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan in political, economic and humanitarian spheres. He reaffirmed Lithuania`s support for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Ambassador Mammadzade praised educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania. The diplomat stressed that around 200 students from Azerbaijan study in Lithuanian universities.

The ambassador invited the Lithuanian PM to participate in the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to take place in Baku in May.

Nigar Jafarli

Special Correspondent

Lithuanian PM vows to make efforts to expand relations with Azerbaijan